Not a single drop of Mhadei should go to Karnataka: Rane

SAKHALI: Stating that Mhadei is our lifeline and we need to protect it, leader of the Opposition Pratapsing Rane has said that not a single drop of Mhadei river water should be given to Karnataka.

Speaking to this daily, Rane said, “The intention of Karnataka to divert the river water in order to provide water to its areas is not right. They have enough sources of water in their areas. However, due to mismanagement, they are now saying they have shortage of water. During the course of hearings at the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal, Goa has totally exposed the tactics of Karnataka. They have carried out the Kalsa canal work by violating environmental laws.”

Rane said that the act of Karnataka is not fair and that that state has done everything in a wrong manner. “We, particularly the Congress party is of the opinion that not a single drop of Mhadei water should be given to Karnataka,” he said.

He also said that Congress will raise the issue on Monday during the all-party meeting on Mhadei. “We must remain united when interests of the state are concerned,” he said. Rane said that he may not attend the meeting due to some prior commitment and added that in his absence, Digambar Kamat would attend the meeting on behalf of Congress party.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has arranged for an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss on the out-of-tribunal settlement on Mhadei issue and distribution of water as per instructions of the tribunal. All major political party leaders are likely to be present for the meeting. The meet will also be attended by environmentalists and government officers.

Meanwhile, the chief ministers of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be attending a joint meeting on Mhadei issue in Mumbai on October 21.