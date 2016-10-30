North Goa zonal educational office building in bad shape

By Arpita Srivastav | NT

MAPUSA: The almost forty-year-old building in Mapusa, which houses the zonal educational office for north and also has a government primary and middle school, is in pathetic condition and poses a risk to the lives of around 200 students who study in that building. One of the sections of the building also serves as a polling station.

However, the irony is that, despite the deplorable state of the building, efforts to repair and fortify the structure have hardly been taken by the authorities.

The North Goa zonal office building actually belongs to the government primary school which was built way back in 1976. This primary school is considered as the best government school in the entire taluka, which tops the charts of government schools in terms of academic performance.

But the building, which houses the school, is not in a condition which should be conducive for students. The school has a good student strength of 200 who are imparted education in three languages-English, Marathi and Urdu. But these students face a lot of inconvenience as the classroom has to be shared. The walls have developed cracks and ceiling portions have peeled off. The toilet meant for the students is also in a pathetic condition. The entire building lacks a coat of paint and its surrounding is also poorly maintained.

As per information, the school authorities had written to the education department as well as Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation as regards the condition of the building. Being a government-run school, it relies on the grants provided under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan- a meagre amount of Rs 12,000, which is barely sufficient to take up any major work.

Parents of the children studying in the school have also raised concern over the safety of their wards given that the building is in need of urgent repairs. During PTA meetings, the matter had been raised by the parents.

Mehboobi Sheikh, a member of PTA, said that “this is the school where I studied and now I have my son studying here. The school is doing well as the academic results are good but the students lack good schooling environment. The building is in bad shape; the walls have developed cracks and the play equipment are also broken.” “We urge the government to look into the condition of the school and take up urgent repair work,” Sheikh said.

“We have been following up with the government; the matter is with GSIDC and they are taking up work as per priority,” said a school official.

When contacted deputy director of education Bhagirath Shetye, whose office is also housed in the same building, he said that “the building is not ours, but we are allowed to function here. The director of education should look into the matter as the building requires urgent repairs.”

Local councillor Tushar Tople, ex-student of the school, said that “the school building is quite old and needs to be repaired. As a councillor, I have already brought it to the notice of the chief minister as well as deputy chief minister and have been assured that they would look into the matter.”