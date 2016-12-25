North Goa district bags Digital India Award’

PANAJI: In recognition of the accomplishments of the district administration in providing online services and information to the citizens through www.northgoa.gov.in in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, the North Goa District was conferred the Platinum Award under Web Ratna District Category of Digital India Award 2016 on December 19.

The award was conferred by Union Minister of Electronics and IT (MeITY), Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in presence of P P Chaudhary, Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Law and Justice, Aruna Sundararajan IAS, secretary MeITY, Neeta Verma, DG NIC, New Delhi and Alka Misra, project lead senior technical director NIC.

The project was formulated under the leadership of Nila Mohanan, IAS (Ex Collector, North Goa), her team comprising of officers of North Goa Collectorate and Goa Electronics Limited (GEL). The software is designed and implemented by using in-house expertise and it is hosted on the NIC server.

With a highly user-friendly interface and layout, this website contains a wealth of information on the various services offered by the collectorate and its allied offices at the sub-divisional and taluka levels the main focus of the website is to provide service delivery at the grass-root level by providing facility to avail citizen services like caste, income, residence and divergence and facility to track the status of the application with the talathi that is panchayat level. Additionally, single window services for partition, mutation and conversion were also introduced under the ambit of this project.

A total of 65,956 revenue certificates have been issued till date at village-level service delivery and 2749 partition cases and 1785 mutation and 892 conversion cases have been processed through the www.northgoa.gov.in thus cutting down on processing time and making the speedy services available to the citizens.

This initiative of the North Goa District has also won the Award of Recognition for CSI Nihilent eGovernance Award 2016 in the projects category of awards.

The team consisting of Nila Mohanan, IAS, Revati Mujumdar CEO-GEL, Gurudas Desai Deputy Collector(Revenue), and Sangeeta Kadnekar Manager Software-GEL who received the award on behalf of the state, called upon CM in the presence of Sidharth Kuncalienker, chairman of EDC, who congratulated them for the award.

Mohanan said online nominations were called from government entities across India for 8 different categories of awards. A total of 500 nominations were received and all the nominations were screened by IIT Delhi to shortlist the best 5 nominations in each category. Total 28 winners were selected by the jury out of the short-listed nominations.

Sidharth Kuncalienker said that the efforts of the government in taking the services to the doorsteps of the citizens through technology have been made possible by the government and this award is recognition of this effort.