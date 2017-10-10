Non-Goans to be charged for treatment in govt hospitals

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has proposed to impose nominal fees on non-Goans availing medical treatment in government hospitals and health centres in state.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has moved a file to form a five-member committee headed by Additional Secretary (Health) which will work out the modalities to allow free services in the government-run hospitals only for the people with homes in Goa. The committee will also comprise of GMC medical superintendent and Dean, director of Health Services and Dr Rajnanda Desai, the under secretary and officer on special duty to Health Minister.

A number of patients from neighbouring Konkan belt in Maharashtra and Karwar in Karnataka are availing healthcare benefits at state-run hospitals including GMC and district hospitals.

Coming out with the information on Tuesday, Rane said that from December 1, 2017 onwards, all non-Goans will have to pay nominal fee to avail the facilities in the state-run hospitals like Goa Medical College, South Goa District Hospital (Hospicio), North Goa District Hospital (Azilo) and all the primary, community and urban health centres.

He said that the committee has to submit its recommendations over the pricing for non-Goans within next ten days, adding that the decision has been taken to ensure that Goans get a fair deal in medical facilities.

“Almost 40 per cent of the patients who were visiting the Goa Medical College and the two district hospitals are not from Goa due to which Goans face a lot of inconvenience,” Rane said.

The minister made it clear that people from outside Goa would not be denied the treatment but they will have to pay nominal fee to avail it.

He informed that Goans who possess state government’s Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) card can produce it as identity and if not then they can produce any document like voter card to prove that they are domicile of Goa.