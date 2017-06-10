Noise pollution exceeds limits in Mapusa, Vasco

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has found noise pollution to be a growing problem, which has affected Vasco and Mapusa towns badly in comparison to Margao and the capital city of Panaji.

This was revealed in the annual report of the GSPCB, which states that the noise levels in Vasco and Mapusa exceeded the permissible limit by about 5-10 decibels (dB) due to the bursting of firecrackers during festivals and vehicular movement.

The report said the noise levels in Panaji and Margao did not exceed the permissible limit on normal days as well as on the day of Diwali festival.

The GSPCB monitored ambient noise levels at four different locations in the state. The survey was conducted for two days – on a normal day, October 25, and on October 30, during Diwali – for six hours from 6 pm until 12 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines. Of the four monitoring sites in Panaji, Vasco, Margao and Mapusa, three were located at commercial areas, while one was placed in silence zone, that is, near the municipality in Mapusa.

The report states that noise generated during daytime in residential areas should not exceed 65 decibels (dB), while it should not exceed 75 dB in commercial areas and 60 dB in silence zones. During night time, the noise levels should be 10 dB lower than the daytime limit.

In the port town of Vasco, the maximum recorded sound level from 6 pm to 10 pm was between 68.1 dB to 72.8 dB during Diwali, while during night time it was 77.2 decibels, higher than the safer level limit. It averaged 66 dB on normal day, on October 25, between 9 pm and 12 am.

In Mapusa, the noise level was 72 dB on normal day, and touched a high of 77.3 dB at 6 pm and between 11 pm and 12 am on Diwali day. It exceeded the permissible level of 50 dB in silence zone at night between 10 pm and 12 am, which was also the case during daytime from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Interestingly, noise levels of 72.7 dB and 75.6 dB recorded during daytime at the municipal garden in Margao, on normal day and Diwali day, respectively, dropped to 47.8 dB on normal day and 57.2 dB during Diwali when recorded during night-time. The noise pollution data for Panaji indicates noise levels within limits. The level was recorded at 65.8 dB during daytime and 65.5 dB at night.

The data for Vasco and Mapusa shows the attitude of quasi-judicial officials such as the police and District Collectors, who have failed to enforce the notification of the state environment department regarding permissible limit for sound levels with regard to the bursting of firecrackers and honking of horns as vehicles ply in the towns.

The Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, empowers the concerned ‘authority’ to monitor the noise levels during the permitted festive occasions and take prompt remedial action in the event of any violation of the same.

Following a directive from the Central Pollution Control Board, the GSPCB had issued a direction to the transport department in November 2015 asking it to crack down on buses and trucks, which had installed illegal pressure horns or multi-toned horns. It has been found that over 50 per cent of noise pollution on roads is owing to the blowing of horns that generate a sound of 72-90 dB.

Unfortunately, motor vehicle inspectors are unable to measure the sound frequency of the horns, as they do not have hand-held decibel metres.

Noise levels above 80 dB are a health hazard.