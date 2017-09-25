Nod for liquor units in state industrial estates

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

Goa’s liquor industry is upbeat after being green-signalled for investing in existing plots in the state’s industrial estates. The green signal is a result of new rules for plot transfer and sub-lease which the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) board approved recently.

Speaking to The Navhind Times, industry stakeholders said that the permission to liquor units to apply for plot transfers and sub-leases has come in at an opportune time when local units are in a mood to expand and new players are eager to invest.

“The news is very good, as it indicates that the government is giving a level-playing field to us. It is a real boost,” said Sridhar Reddy of Mandovi Distilleries. He said that the industry gives maximum revenue to the government, as most of the money earned through sales goes as taxes. “Almost 50-60 per cent of our sale price is on excise duty and VAT,” he said, adding that the industry needs to be encouraged.

Another unit owner said that difficulty in obtaining land for expansion is a major hurdle faced by the units. The industry is keen to expand in the industrial estates, he said.

Meanwhile, a source in the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said, “The industry is revenue-generating and needs a new approach because of its importance to tourism.”

On September 14, the GIDC board approved new rules for plot transfer and sub-lease. As per the proposed Transfer and Sub-Lease Regulation 2017, the liquor industry is no longer in the prohibited list and is allowed to apply for plots as and when advertised. It is the third revision in transfer and sub-lease rules, which finally makes the rules favourable to the industry.

The first Plot Transfer Rules 2013 discouraged new investment by alcohol units in industrial estates while the second revision in 2014 revealed some relaxation as functioning units were permitted to apply for space in the industrial estates. However, representations through trade bodies have borne fruit and liquor units have now officially been given the go-ahead to invest.

Besides eagerness to take up plots in the industrial estates, there are green-field projects that are in queue for approval. The Investment Promotion Board (IPB) has five investment proposals worth around Rs 200 crore. Of these, two proposals are for expansion while three are new units. The projects comprise the Vani Agro project, Arbor Breweries and Velho Microbrew.

Goa’s liquor industry is well-established with around 60 licensed distilleries. The industry produces close to 500 lakh bulk litres annually. Local units are in the export business too with export volumes of 8,477 tonnes in 2016-17.