No-trust motion against CMC chief defeated

CUNCOLIM: The no-confidence motion moved against the chairperson of Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) Lavita Mascarenhas was defeated, on Thursday, with the five BJP-backed councillors voting against the motion .

The motion was moved by the vice chairperson Mario Moreas with the support of five councillors from the Joaquim Alemao-backed panel. The development attains significance as the council formed by the panel backed by former urban development minister is now in minority; the BJP-backed councillors are now mooting moving a no confidence motion against Moreas.

A special meeting was convened to discuss the no-confidence motion. There were allegations against Lavita Mascarenhas of not taking the councillors into confidence, garbage treatment plant not functioning and interference of her husband into the affairs of the council. During the meeting, the chairperson dismissed the allegations saying “there is no interference,” and went on to allege that “it is the vice chairperson who is misusing the council letter head.”

She also brushed aside the charge that the garbage treatment plant is not functioning. The motion was later put to vote, and was defeated by 7:5 votes.

Later speaking to reporters, Mascarenhas said this is the second time, the vice chairperson tried to dislodge her, and has failed, and now, they are going to move a no confidence motion against him.

Replying to a question as to whether she has joined the BJP camp, Mascarenhas said that last time Moreas had sought the help of the BJP-backed councillors in his attempt to dislodge her, and added that this time, I took the support of the BJP-backed councillors and there is nothing wrong in that.