No takers for iron ore dumps lying in lease areas

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Around five million tonnes of iron ore dumps are still lying in various mining lease areas in Goa, as there are mainly no takers in the current situation when prices of iron ore have plummeted in the international market.

Following direction from the Supreme Court in 2014, the state government has begun e-auctioning of iron ore lying in various lease areas in the state.

According to information, the state government has sold a major portion of the iron ore dumps through 21 e-auctions and currently around five million tonnes of the dumps are lying in the lease areas.

When asked, director of mines and geology Prasanna Acharya said that the state government is waiting for right time to e-auction the remaining dumps. He also admitted that there were less responses to e-auction of iron ore dumps, which has resulted in the lying of around 4-5 million tonnes of dumps in the state.