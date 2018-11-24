No solatium over ‘nixed’ beach cleaning contracts

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Arbitral Tribunal under Justice (retired) N A Britto has rejected the prayer made by M/s Bhumika Cleantech Services Pvt Ltd and M/s Ram Cleansers and Developers Pvt Ltd for damages or compensation for the alleged termination by the government their contracts for beach cleaning.

In its orders, the arbitrator said the contracts were not terminated but came to an end after the expiry of 15 months. The contracts were neither recommended for renewal by the monitoring committee headed by the then tourism minister as required nor renewed by the state government.

Manish Mohanta and Aminderjeet Singh, who are common directors for both the agencies, had filed two separate claims before the Arbitral Tribunal for compensation for terminating the contracts for beach cleaning.

The claimants were represented by Shivan Desai, while the respondent, that is the government, was represented by G D Kirtani.

Claiming that the termination of the contract signed on May 28, 2015 through a notice issued on September 2, 2016 was arbitrary, unreasonable and bad in law, Ram Cleansers and Developers Pvt Ltd, which had been awarded beach cleaning contract for South Goa beach stretches, had sought the recovery of Rs 4.65 crore with interest of Rs 1.15 crore and for damages of Rs 20.65 crore.

Bhumika Cleantech Services Pvt Ltd, which had been the successful bidder for North Goa beach stretch, had sought the recovery of Rs 4.78 crore with interest of Rs 1.34 crore and for damages of Rs 26.44 crore.

Passing the order on both the claims, Justice (retd) Britto has stated that the prayer for damages or compensation by the claimants was again wholly misconceived; the contract was “not for five plus five years” but for a total period of five years, renewable after 15 months if the monitoring committee was satisfied with the work of the claimants.

“The contract was not terminated in this case but came to an end after the expiry of 15 months and was neither recommended for renewal by the committee as required nor renewed by the state government. The tenure of the agreement was not curtailed by the state government. The contract was not determined nor rescinded by the state government,” the order has reckoned.