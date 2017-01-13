No seriousness shown by govt, feel women activists

Amresh Parab | NT

PANAJI: The issue of women’s safety and security should be on the priority list of governments, felt women activists. No seriousness is shown by the elected representatives about the issue, they lamented.

This is one of the issues which the women should take up this assembly election and ask the candidates as to what will they do about it, they said.

“When it comes to the issues pertaining to women, except for paying a lip service, nothing much has been done. The response was only when an NGO or a women’s organization had taken up the issue otherwise there has been no initiative taken by the government,” said women’s rights activist, Sabina Martins.

According to Martins, time and again they have taken up with the authorities the issues pertaining to women’s safety and security. “Safety of women or security or addressing their concern appears to be the lowest priority and everything today is done in term of votes,” said Martins, adding, “I feel that there has been reluctance to register cases in connection with crimes against women. Governments are taking care to see to it that cases are not registered as it will badly reflect on its performance. This is the kind of governance we are having.”

She said that the issue pertaining to women’s safety and security needs to be raised during the assembly election.

“As far as the women groups are concerned we keep telling them (women) that we have to elect people who will genuinely be concerned about your safety, about your education, livelihood and other issues concerning the society. Politicians only look for votes,” she said adding that, “the job of a legislator is to make legislation and see that it is implemented for the welfare of the people. Women must question the legislators. Today, what is happening, they are using women as vote bank. There is a need for awareness in this

regard.”

Another women’s rights activist, Tara Kerkar said that there is no response from the government pertaining to various issues affecting the women, especially, their safety and security.

“There is a women’s commission in Goa which is appointed by the government and it has done nothing. Issue of women’s safety and security is of utmost important. I feel that the previous government had done something but it is not the case with the current government,” said Kerkar adding, “Several women employees were forced to agitate for their rights, be it teachers, health department workers and so on.”

According to Kerkar, safety and security of women is a serious issue but sadly no party will take it up and over that some people won’t hesitate to blame women for all the wrong which in fact the men do to the women.

“Women need to ask the candidates what are they doing for women’s safety and security,” she said.

While another women’s rights activist Swati Kerkar claimed that crimes against women are rising in the state.

“There have been a number of cases (pertaining to safety and security of women) however there has been no justice, no seriousness shown in the (police) investigations. We have been raising various issues, however, the current women’s commission is not doing anything,”said Kerkar.

According to her, the women’s commission during the previous government was taking some initiatives, however, it is not so this time. “Women’s commission is defunct and that government has shown least concern towards women’s safety and security” felt Kerkar.

She said that in regards to safety and security of women, the Congress government was comparatively better than the current government.

“No political party has taken up the issue of women’s safety and security besides women’s empowerment seriously.

Women should question all politicians as to what have they done or they will do pertaining to women’s safety and security and various other issues affecting women.

It should not be so that the assurances remain only on paper.”she said adding, “It is the time the women fight for their rights. Even the educated women are not aware of their rights. There is a need for a

reform.”