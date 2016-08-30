No separate Railway Budget: A step in right direction

BY D M DESHPANDE

The age old practice – 92 years-to be precise, of presenting a separate Railway Budget in the Parliament has been discontinued; in the coming fiscal, the Railway budget shall be merged with the Union budget. This is a significant departure and a measure that can have far reaching influence on the Railway finances, growth and in fact the whole economy, too. This should mark the beginning of a slew of measures which have to be taken to transform the mammoth monolith in to a modern, commercial and professional run organization.

It was alright during the British Raj to have separate Railway budget; after all, the revenues of Railways dominated the Government finances. In fact, Railways accounted for most of the GDP in those years. The practice of an independent railway budget continued even after independence. In 1950-51, Railway revenue was Rs.238 Crore, not too far from the Government revenue of Rs 347 crore. But soon, several corporations, first in the public sector, and then later in the private sector, grew faster and bigger than Railways. Presently the revenue of Railways pegged at Rs 1.84 lakh crore is less than one-tenth of the annual spending by the Central Government.

Quite a few ‘Navratnas’ have grown bigger than the Railways in terms of revenues. The 2014-15 revenue of IOL (Indian Oil Corporation) was of the order of Rs 4.49 lakh Crore; BPCL- 4.2 lakh crore; SBI Rs 2.07 lakh crore. Even in the private sector, revenues of Reliance total an amount of Rs 2.76 lakh crore. Hence, the idea of a separate budget for Railways has outlived its utility. In fact, worse, it has been grossly misused by almost all politicians to dispense favours and patronage.

There is no doubt that the Railways had a long haul and have grown despite some stiff challenges. Initially Railway was also one of the Public Sector Navaratnas and there wasn’t so much problem of funding. But they lost the status mainly due to some gross mismanagement at the top level. So the Government cut its funding drastically over a period of time. Financial problem became acute because the costs grew much faster than the revenues. Especially, in the last two decades, Railway suffered due to misuse by politicians; unplanned projects were announced especially in the native state of the incumbent Railway Ministers, more new and fast trains were started without proper study or infrastructure and high level of cross subsidy to passengers at the cost of freight worsened the rail finances.

The Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has realised that reforms to set the house in order should start at the top. By doing away with a separate budget, actually the loser is the Railway Minister but the Railways will gain substantially. Earlier Railway Ministers have announced projects at will and dispensed favours to all and sundry. Now all that will have to stop. Now on he has to consult and get the nod of the Finance Minister.

On the other side, there are obvious plus factors. Railways as a subservient department will not be asked to pay annual dividend- a saving of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore, which is quite an amount considering the type of stress Railway finances are in. The additional financial burden of implementing seventh pay commission recommendations, too will be on the Central Government. As a dependent unit, Finance Ministry can not continue to cut budgetary allocations to Railways as it has been doing for last several years.

Going forward Railways have to be split in to number of corporations; for functional purposes it has already been split in to 14 corporations of which the Container Corporation of India (CCI) is a blue chip company. The next logical step would be corporatize these entities. By listing and selling shares of these corporations, it will help in improving the supervisory oversight and making efficiency gains. More importantly, it will fetch capital funds for Railways which is perennially short of investible funds.

The success of ‘Make in India’ hinges to a great extent on the quality of transport infrastructure that the economy can provide and in that Railways as a modern commercial organization have a huge role to play.

