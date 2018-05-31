No relief to Goa consumers from rising petrol prices

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

There will be no relief to Goan consumers from the spiralling petrol prices, as the state government has no plans of lowering tax to cool down the prices.

Speaking to The Navhind Times on Wednesday, Deepak Bandekar, commissioner of commercial taxes, said that there is no proposal before the government to lower VAT on petrol. He said that VAT rates on petrol at 17 per cent were the lowest compared to other states.

“Petrol is cheapest in Goa because of lower VAT. In Karnataka, the price is higher by Rs 5 to 6 per litre and in Maharashtra by Rs 15 to 16 per litre,” said Bandekar while responding to a query on whether VAT will be cut on petrol.

Recently, the NITI Ayog had said that states must reduce duty on petrol to

make it cheaper, a suggestion that has been turned down (for revenue reasons) by all state finance ministers, including Goa. “If taxes need to be lowered, the central excise must be lowered first,” said Bandekar.

Goans are at an advantage in fuel prices vis-à-vis other stares, as the VAT rate is on the lower side. The VAT on petrol at 17 per cent is the lowest in India while on diesel the VAT at 19 per cent is at par with one or two states.

Petrol and diesel prices are spiralling because of a steep hike in international crude prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. The steep surge is being viewed with concern by everyone on account of the impact on transportation costs and overall price increase.

However, in Goa, industry is viewing the rising trend as “inevitable.” A senior source at the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said that there is no representation from the industry to take up the fuel price issue with the state government as of now.

Petrol in the state is currently priced around Rs 72.27 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.54 per litre.

In 2012, the state had withdrawn tax on petrol which had brought down the price to slightly below Rs 60 per litre. Subsequently, the tax was steadily increased to its current rate of 17 per cent.