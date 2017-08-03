No reason for Goans to fear mobile towers

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI: There is no denying that mobile phone towers emit radiation, but the emission levels are within regulations and people need not fear about mobile tower radiation.

Random tests of base transceiver station (BTS) sites conducted by the vigilance and monitoring wing of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) over a period of last three years in the state indicate radiation to be within safe limit.

The Telecom Enforcement and Resource Monitoring (TERM) Cell has carried out 112 audits since 2014 on 1,134 Base Transceiver Stations, which is 28 per cent of the 4,038 mobile towers installed in the state and none of the towers was found to exceed the limit.

The TERM Cell has conducted physical testing and verification randomly of 26 BTS in the year 2014-15, 50 in 2015-16, 35 in 2016-17 with only one audit conducted this year till date and all were found to be compliant with the latest radiation norms adopted by the department. The stations for testing were selected to include all types of densely populated sites in urban, semi-urban and rural areas in the state. Compliance is ensured for all the sites through various methodologies prescribed by the Department of Telecom.

Additionally, the BTS sites against which there were public complaints during the BRICS summit were also tested by the TERM Cell last year in 11 villages in south Goa and the team found the mobile towers transmitting radiation well within the permissible limits. In fact, the emissions were found to be much lower than the safe limits prescribed by the Department of Telecommunication at 450 milli watts per square metre (mw/sqm).

In connection with complaints about cell tower radiation, the TERM Cell has the authority to deal with matters pertaining to electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation of the towers. In case, any BTS site is found to violate the prescribed EMF norms, action is taken to impose a penalty of Rs 10 lakh per BTS per incidence including closing of the BTS site, if the violation persists.

As a precaution, the DoT has already maintained emission limits in India at 1/10th of the recommended ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) global standards, making them one of the strictest norms across the globe. The ICNIRP radiation norms range from 4.5 watt per square metre for 900 MHz frequency to 10.5 watt per square metre for 2100 MHz.

Extensive tests by the industry and the DoT have found that there is a need of at least 102 tower sites in the state, particularly in south Goa, to achieve the objective of high-grade seamless mobile connectivity.

As per the guidelines for installation of mobile base station towers (MBST), the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has been appointed as the nodal agency for grant of consent to establish/operate MBSTs. However, there are 94 applications pending before the GSPCB for the consent.

There are various High Courts, which have ruled in favour of mobile towers in the absence of scientific data.

The Allahabad High Court had instituted an expert committee, which found that currently there is no conclusive scientific evidence that establishes that EMF has harmful effects on humans.

Similarly, the Kerala High Court also gave a sigh of relief to the telecom operators by stating that companies cannot be obstructed from erecting towers in the absence of evidence showing any harmful effects of telecom towers on human health.

In yet another judgment, the Gujarat High Court, in the year 2014, ruled out the fear of harmful effects of mobile towers. It said there is no scientific evidence that links mobile towers to any adverse impact on humans.