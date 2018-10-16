No question of alternative government formation: Khaunte

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that unless something concrete comes up on change of leadership, it is immature to say anything on the issue, Revenue Minister and Independent legislator Rohan Khaunte on Monday said that the Opposition Congress party will not be able to form an alternative government, as the coalition partners have ensured stability of the government led by Manohar Parrikar.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat in Porvorim, the MLA said that there is no question of an alternative government coming to power in the state.

“This is a coalition government and we, all the alliance partners, will ensure stability of the government led by Parrikar. We are supporting only Manohar Parrikar as of now and it is immature to say anything on the change of leadership issue,” he said. Khaunte also expressed confidence that the current government will complete its five-year tenure.

“When on last Friday I met him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, the Chief Minister had discussed many issues with me and ways to go forward. However, I have not met him after he arrived in Goa on Sunday,” he said.