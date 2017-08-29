No proposal yet to make Coastal PDA, says Vijai

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Town and Country Minister Vijai Sardesai said that the state government has neither taken a decision to bifurcate planning development authorities in order create Coastal Planning and Development Authority (PDA), nor moved a proposal to that effect as of now.

Speaking to this daily, on Tuesday, the Minister said that so far no such decision has been taken by the government.

There is a news making rounds that the government intends to bifurcate the two (North and South Goa) planning development authorities to create new Coastal Planning and Development Authority.

Furthermore, there are certain ‘talks’ that in order to accommodate former MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, who has recently joined Goa Forward Party, in a government-run body, there have been attempts from some ministers to create Coastal PDA.

As per the information gathered by this reporter, Goa Forward Party wants to have Monserrate as chairman of North Goa PDA, and hand over the charge of Coastal PDA to the

present chairman Michael Lobo, who is also a Deputy Speaker. It is also learnt that the informal talks in this regard were held at the government level, however, Lobo has raised objection to such a move.

Sources said that if at all the government wants to bifurcate the PDAs, it could be three with new Coastal PDA for the whole coastal belt.

Presently, North Goa PDA is headed by Calangute BJP MLA Michael Lobo whereas South Goa PDA is headed by Goa Forward Party’s former president Dr Renuka Da Silva.

The sources said that there was North Coastal PDA two decades ago in the state.

When asked, TCP Minister Sardesai, categorically said that the government has neither taken any decision nor moved a proposal to create separate Coastal PDA so far.