No proper record of e-waste generated, disposed off

Sans any monitoring system, there are no records of e-waste generated and disposed off by residential, commercial establishments and government sector.

The state pollution control board has been found wanting on functions including taking inventory of e-waste generators, ensuring storage facility for e-waste and laying out a procedure for storage of e-waste.

According to GSPCB figures, only the e-waste generated by manufacturing units which amounts to 90,000 kg per annum is shown though it has been estimated that e-waste generated by residential and commercial establishments comes to around 900 tonne a year. The state has six authorised e-waste collectors.

E-waste comprises of waste electrical and electronic equipment, whole or in parts, or rejects generated from their manufacturing and repair process, which are intended to be discarded. But instead are found dumped into garbage bins or dismantled by the local scrap dealer. Under the new rule, it is illegal to dump an old TV, mobile or laptop in garbage bin or sell them to the local scrap dealer.

GSPCB is yet to implement new E-waste (M&H) Rules 2016, which mandates bulk consumers like government institution, health care facilities, and manufacturing units to maintain records of e-wastes generated by them and make available to the SPCB every year.

The new rules make the manufacturer accountable for collection of e-waste generated during the manufacture of any electrical and electronic equipment and channelise it for recycling or disposal and seek authorisation from SPCB.