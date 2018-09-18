Tuesday , 18 September 2018
TRENDING NOW

No promised engineer ‘in sight’ yet for office of Salcete BDO

Posted by: nt September 18, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Director of Panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar had assured to depute an engineer at the  office of the  Salcete block development  officer (BDO)  within eight days, to help speed up the process of clearing the development  proposals received from the various  panchayats for utilising grants  under  14th Finance Commission, however,  he has failed to fulfil the promise even  as more than fifteen days have gone by.

The director had made the promise few weeks back when he was in Margao.

The engineer was also to  provide training to the  panchayat officials besides the elected representative on  the preparation of the  Gramin Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for 2019- 2020.

Now, more proposals have been received from the  remaining panchayats by the BDO, which has added to the workload of the only two engineers, of which one has recently resumed duty after being on leave for some days.

The Salcete BDO office has a strength of four  engineers, however, it functions with only two  engineers.

Sources informed that one engineer was transferred to  the head office few months back. The  taluka of  Salcete has received in all Rs  6.1 crore in form of  14th  Finance Commission grants, and of that an amount of just Rs 44 lakh has been utilised.

Some sarpanchas claimed that proposals forwarded to the office of the BDO are held up. “When  enquired upon the delay, the BDO office said that there is a  shortage of staff,”  a sarpanch said.

The  BDO office, on the other hand, assured to clear the pending files as fast as possible.

A source at the BDO  office pointed out that many a panchayats have not submitted the proposals properly, and  hence verification takes some time, and more so as there is only one  vehicle at the disposal of the office.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the director has initiated the process for getting a sanction for recruiting more staff at the department.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011