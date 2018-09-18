No promised engineer ‘in sight’ yet for office of Salcete BDO

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Director of Panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar had assured to depute an engineer at the office of the Salcete block development officer (BDO) within eight days, to help speed up the process of clearing the development proposals received from the various panchayats for utilising grants under 14th Finance Commission, however, he has failed to fulfil the promise even as more than fifteen days have gone by.

The director had made the promise few weeks back when he was in Margao.

The engineer was also to provide training to the panchayat officials besides the elected representative on the preparation of the Gramin Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for 2019- 2020.

Now, more proposals have been received from the remaining panchayats by the BDO, which has added to the workload of the only two engineers, of which one has recently resumed duty after being on leave for some days.

The Salcete BDO office has a strength of four engineers, however, it functions with only two engineers.

Sources informed that one engineer was transferred to the head office few months back. The taluka of Salcete has received in all Rs 6.1 crore in form of 14th Finance Commission grants, and of that an amount of just Rs 44 lakh has been utilised.

Some sarpanchas claimed that proposals forwarded to the office of the BDO are held up. “When enquired upon the delay, the BDO office said that there is a shortage of staff,” a sarpanch said.

The BDO office, on the other hand, assured to clear the pending files as fast as possible.

A source at the BDO office pointed out that many a panchayats have not submitted the proposals properly, and hence verification takes some time, and more so as there is only one vehicle at the disposal of the office.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the director has initiated the process for getting a sanction for recruiting more staff at the department.