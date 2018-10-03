No progress on alternative sites even as casinos remain anchored in Mandovi

PANAJI: Even as the state government has been extending the deadline for shifting the offshore casinos out of River Mandovi since the last more than three years, information received from reliable sources reveals that there has been no serious attempt made by the government to identify an alternative site after dropping the earlier identified sites.

An official in the home department said that as of now, there is no instruction from the government to identify new alternative sites for shifting the offshore casinos from River Mandovi.

The ruling BJP, in its election manifesto in 2012, had promised to shift the offshore casinos out of Mandovi. However, after coming to power, the BJP government could not fulfil the promise due to which the party has been under severe criticism from opposition and activists. Moreover, in 2014, the BJP government extended the deadline to March 2016. Since then, the government has been extending the deadline after every six months. In fact, in 2014, the then government had identified four alternative locations at Rivers Chapora, Sal, Zuari and Aguada Bay. However, the government was forced to drop these sites following strong opposition from the locals.

According to sources in the state administration, after dropping the proposed alternative sites, not much progress has been made to identify new sites for relocation of the casino vessels.

Since 2016, the state government has extended the deadline to shift the casino vessels seven times.

It is learnt that it is a tough challenge before the government to fulfil its promise of relocating the casino vessels. Secondly, the government simply cannot close down the casino operations, as it is legal business and probably an assured revenue generating industry in the current situation following the closure of mining operations in the state.