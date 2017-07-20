No power supply to Cuncolim industrial estate for a week

PANAJI: Cuncolim industrial estate, the third largest of industrial estates in the state, is in the grip of a power crisis with no power supply for the last seven days.

The industrial estate comprising around 60 units is currently receiving no electricity supply during daylight hours bringing the production to a standstill.

Speaking to this daily, unit owners said that the power supply position has hit an all-time low after not being very good in the first place.

President of the Cuncolim Industrial Estate Association Abhay Keni said that the industrial estate is not having power supply since the last one week with the electricity department switching off supply between 9 am and 4.30 pm daily. “Complaints to the department engineers have revealed some problem with the panels which is not being rectified promptly,” he said. For the full day, the industrial estate receives no power and supply is resumed in the evening, he said.

“The problem appears to be of load, as the supply keeps tripping,” said Keni. He said that the electricity department resumes power supply in the evening, as the distribution lines cannot take the daytime load.

The total power requirement of Cuncolim industrial estate is 70 MW and unit owners alleged that the department is not supplying the full quota meant for the estate and is diverting it to neighbouring localities. “Units in the estate operate mainly in the daytime, as they do not work in night shifts. Thanks to no power supply, we cannot operate,” Keni said. The government is losing Rs two-three crore per day in the form of tax revenue, he claimed.

The estate faces a host of problems on account of poor infrastructure but the current switching off of power supply is the worst, said unit owners.