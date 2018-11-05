‘No place for casino towns in policy’

PANAJI: Debunking news reports that under-preparation state casino policy has provision for setting up casino towns in Goa, Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that till now, any such policy has not come out and those who are discussing it “are fishing in troubled waters”.

“The concept of casino towns in this policy is completely imaginary,” he added.

Interacting with media persons, Sardesai said the Goa Forward Party had always spoken about moving the offshore casinos out of the Mandovi, and locating them along a strip on the lines of those existing in Las Vegas and Macau.

“We also support developing both sides of this strip on the lines of Hong Kong harbour,” he stated, adding that all such development should result in the creation of a tourism circuit.

The GFP president also recalled that he had suggested Mopa village for shifting the offshore casinos, when he had been opposing the airport project at Mopa in the past.

“Now, however, I have no location in mind or plans for this suggestion,” he noted.