No new shacks on private properties at some beaches

PANAJI: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has decided not to entertain any new applications for the upcoming tourist season for the allotment of huts and shacks in private properties along the beach stretches of Agonda, Cavelossim-Mobor, Varca, and Arambol as beach carrying capacity has exceeded.

The GCZMA, which is the competent authority to grant permissions to such structures, has shut its ‘CRZ nod’ doors for a period of one year on those applicants who have not complied with the demolition notice on the structures.

There will be no allotment at beach stretches at Galgibag, Talpona and Poinguinim as the areas available as per the beach carrying capacity report is only 160 sq.mts; the entire area must be maintained as buffer in the carrying capacity on the basis of ‘precautionary principle’.

Moreover, allotments in private plots abutting beaches that are host to turtle nesting sites will be done in consultation with the forest department.

But the authority has considered to entertain applications for setting up shacks and huts in private properties along the beaches of Nagarcem-Palolem, Patnem, Colomb, Raj Bagh, Cabo de Ram, Cansaulim, Arossim, Anjuna, Naquerim, Benaulim, Colva, Sernabatim, Betalbatim, Majorda, Candolim, Calangute, Morjim, Mandrem, Paliem-Khalchawada, and Querim.

These beach stretches have been identified for not exceeding the beach carrying capacity by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai.

However, these applicants will be allowed to utilise only 33 per cent of their land for putting up shacks and allied structures after deducting ecological sensitive areas.

All the structures shall be of ground floor in nature and have to maintain a minimum setback of three mts from the survey boundary between the dune line and rear of the shacks and beach vegetation (ipomoea creeper).

The permissions will be granted to only those applicants whose applications are complete in all aspects and have ‘cleared’ their sites as per the GCZMA decisions.

For hotels, the authority has decided to give permission to erect only one shack for the entire area of the hotel. However, no permission will be granted for temporary structures in the areas within the plot belonging to the hotel that could be leased out to a third party.

It is pertinent to note here that in September last year the GCZMA had received 253 applications for putting up temporary seasonal structures on private properties: 90 per cent of applications came from Canacona and Agonda.

The inspections had unearthed that nearly 50 applicants had already built or had been erecting such shacks, huts and tents in the violation of environmental laws.

The authority had granted personal hearing to the applicants at its GCZMA meeting held on April 10 this year, directing them to dismantle the structures and submit a compliance report.

Accordingly, the applicants dismantled the structures like shacks, huts, tents and submitted compliance reports to the authority.

The compliance reports had been taken into consideration while the applications were scrutinised and examined as per beach carrying capacity report.