No need to panic on Nipah virus: Rane 

PANAJI/MARGAO: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that there is no need to panic about Nipah outbreak in Kerala, as no alert has been issued by the Centre for Goa.

“As far as the Nipah virus is concerned, there is no alert from the Centre to Goa. Hence there is no reason to panic. I am in constant touch with the Union health ministry and the Union health secretary, and they have not yet issued any guidelines to be followed by the state. There is no such situation in Goa where we have to issue an advisory,” Rane said.

Although the disease has broken out in Kerala, we ought to prepare ourselves to deal with any emerging situation, he said adding that a committee headed by the health secretary has been formed to oversee implementation of guidelines if they are issued.

The dean of the Goa Medical College, the director of health services, undersecretary, health-I, undersecretary, health-II, and senior epidemiologist of the DHS are the members of the committee.

Rane said that he will hold a high-level meeting with the committee on Wednesday.

Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, an epidemiologist at the DHS, said that there is no need to panic as the virus has not spread out to the entire state of Kerala, but restricted only to two districts of that state.

“The National Centre for Disease Control, whose team is in Kerala assessing the ground-level situation, may submit a report to the Union health ministry after which guidelines to different states may be issued,” he said.

Ruling out screening tourists or visitors coming from Kerala, Dr Betodkar said that only if guidelines are issued then the DHS can screen the people coming to Goa from Kerala.

South Goa district collector Anjali Sehrawat on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with officials of the South Western Railways, the Konkan Railways, the Airport Authority of India, the Kadamba Transport Corporation, the health department and the police to familiarise them with the emerging health scare after the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

“The meeting was held to familiarise the officials with the situation. We also deliberated on action plans and precautionary measures. Though there is no threat for the state from this virus, I feel that the situation will be well under control,’’ Sehrawat said after the hour-long meeting with the officials.

She said the railway officials attending meeting told her that they have already asked vendors at the rail stations not to sell opened and cracked fruits.

“It is also advisable to stop selling meat at the stations,’’ the district collector added.

She said that even if a single case is detected in Karnataka, authorities in Goa will start checks at entry points.

“I appeal to the people to take precautionary measures and report to the nearest health centres if a traveller is found carrying symptoms of fever and nausea,’’ she said.

Senior manager, AAI, Goa, Srinivas Burli; district epidemiologist Dr Annette Oliveira; chief health inspector, South Western Railways, Awadhesh Kumar; SDPO, South, R V Raut Desai; assistant medical officer Dr Satish K Naik; assistant traffic superintendent, KTC, V S Shetgaonkar and additional collector Johnson Fernandes attended the meeting.