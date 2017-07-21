No need to appoint additional mamlatdars to clear backlog of tenancy cases: Khaunte

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, on Friday, said that there is no need to appoint additional mamlatdars to clear the backlog of tenancy and mundkar cases as the government already has 53 mamlatdars, and other mechanism.

Khaunte also informed the House that the government will table the Goa, Daman and Diu Agriculture Tenancy (Amendment) Bill during the ongoing assembly session to transfer all tenancy cases back to mamlatdar courts from civil courts.

The Minister was responding to private member’s resolution recommending to the government to appoint additional mamlatdars to clear the backlog of tenancy and mundkar cases as the government would be referring the cases from the civil courts to the executive magistrate.

The resolution was moved by Congress legislator Pratapsingh Rane and others. The legislators from opposition as well as ruling side demanded to dispose of all the tenancy cases in a time-bound manner by appointing additional mamlatdars.

Khaunte said that there are 1,432 cases related to tenancy dispute and 2,994 cases of mundkar cases pending, adding that the government is working with citizen-centric approach in the interest of common man.

He said that the government has already initiated the process of simplification of procedure related to disposal of various cases like mutation, partition of land besides issuing various certificates by adopting information technology.

“The government has introduced government portal for issuing various certificates besides e-district and e-signature system through which the people can apply for certificates on their smart phone and within five days they get certificates” he said, adding that when Parrikar-led government took over charge there were over 7,000 mutation cases pending out of which over 6,000 have been disposed of within 100 days of the government formation.