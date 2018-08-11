No mother-to-child HIV cases in last 2 years

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Having brought down the mother-to-child transmission of HIV to zero during the last two years, the Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS) now faces a major challenge to sustain its achievement in order to achieve Global Goal of Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission (EMCT) of HIV and syphilis in India by 2020.

“We have been successful in bringing down the HIV transmission from mother to child to zero in Goa for the last two years. We, however, have a tough task to maintain it to zero level and if we are able to do so then it will be one of our biggest achievements,” said Dr Jose D’Sa, project director of GSACS.

A total of 20 pregnant mothers were detected with HIV in the year 2016 and 2017. However, due to timely treatment made available to them, the transmission of the HIV virus to the child was eliminated successfully.

Dr D’Sa informed that every antenatal mother has to mandatorily undergo HIV test and upon being detected positive for HIV she is put on anti-retroviral therapy (ART) to avoid the process of transmission of the virus from mother to child, Later when the child is born, there are a series of medical tests conducted to ascertain that the newborn is free from HIV.

The state government on August 9, 2018, constituted the EMTCT core committee to work out the modalities sustaining the number of cases to zero. The committee is headed by secretary (health) as the chairperson and project director of GSACS as member secretary. The committee has 18 other members.