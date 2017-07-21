No maintenance of Margao Ravindra Bhavan for last 10 yrs

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Prashant Naik, on Friday, alleged that maintenance of Ravindra Bhavan has not been carried out for the last 10 years.

There are problems with structure and electric circuit, said Naik adding the main hall leaks during the rainy season and work of studio block and block where music classes are conducted is yet to be completed.

It would take at least one year to put all these things in order, he said.

Naik, who is also the executive member of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), informed that no sooner did he take charge of Ravindra Bhavan as the chairman, he met the TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai and apprised him of the situation at the Ravindra Bhavan.

“We held a meeting with Sardesai and explained to him the difficulties. He immediately held a meeting with the PWD Minister and Art and Culture Minister, and subsequently, the engineers of PWD and Electricity department conducted inspection, and promised to take up the works,’’ he added.

Sources informed that renovation work could not be held as there were cases, pertaining to the earlier works, with the vigilance and other departments.

And, until these cases are resolved, the works cannot be taken up, the source said adding he now pins hopes on the coalition government.