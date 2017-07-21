Saturday , 22 July 2017
TRENDING NOW

No maintenance of Margao Ravindra Bhavan for last 10 yrs

Posted by: nt July 22, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK
MARGAO

Chairman of   Ravindra  Bhavan,  Margao,  Prashant  Naik, on Friday,  alleged that  maintenance of Ravindra Bhavan has not been carried out for the last 10 years.

There are problems with structure and electric circuit, said Naik adding the main hall leaks during the rainy season and work of studio block and block where music classes are conducted is yet to be completed.

It would take  at least one year to put all these things in order, he said.

Naik,  who is also the executive member of the  Goa Forward Party (GFP),  informed that no sooner did he take charge of  Ravindra Bhavan as the chairman,  he  met  the  TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai and apprised  him of the situation at the  Ravindra  Bhavan.

“We held a meeting  with  Sardesai  and explained to him the difficulties. He immediately held a meeting  with the PWD Minister and  Art and Culture Minister, and  subsequently,  the engineers of PWD and Electricity  department conducted inspection, and  promised to  take up the works,’’ he added.

Sources informed that  renovation work could not be held as there were cases,  pertaining to the  earlier  works, with the  vigilance and other departments.

And, until these cases are resolved, the works cannot be taken up, the source said adding he now pins hopes on the  coalition  government.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com