No luck: Tourists on Sunday gaze at casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, which got grounded off the Miramar beach after the vessel drifted towards the shore due to bad weather while it was being brought into the Mandovi waters on Saturday. A jeep with lifeguards is also seen on the beach.