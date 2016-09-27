No logic in Congress demand for special Parliament session: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday dismissed Congress’ demand for convening a special session of Parliament to declare Pakistan a terrorist state, saying there is “no logic in it” and asserted that India’s security is in safe hands with Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs.

On Congress’ criticism of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that she did not pitch for imposing economic sanctions on Pakistan during her address at the UNGA, he said the NDA government knows “what should be said” in the country’s interest better than the opposition party.

“We are ready for a discussion and debate on the matter in Parliament. But convening a special session to discuss the issue…There is no logic in it. There is no discussion on convening a special session at our level,” the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said after attending the annual conference of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

Naqvi, also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent Charge), assured that India and its respect and security “are in safe hands” with Narendra Modi at the helm of country’s affairs. “There will be no weakness (in dealing with Pakistan- backed terrorism),” he said.

The Minister lauded Swaraj for her “very good” speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday, saying “it exposed the nexus between Pakistan and terrorists”.

He said the world is listening to the “cacophony of terrorism” emerging from Pakistan and asked it to either “break ties with terror or get disintegrated”.

Congress had demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to declare Pakistan a terrorist state in the wake of the Uri terror attack. It also alleged that the Narendra Modi government has responded only with catch phrases and through rhetoric since the attack took place and favoured withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation Status to Pakistan and imposition of economic sanctions on it.

Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted, “If India won’t determinedly ask for diplomatic & economic sanctions against Pak in UN, who will? Modi Govt again failed us by meek response (sic).”

“Why is EAM Sushmaji shy of calling ‘a spade a spade’ in UN? Why did we not call upon UN for diplomatic & economic sanctions against Pakistan?(sic)” he had asked.