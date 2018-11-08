No incident of loud music or bursting of fire crackers reported in S Goa

PANAJI: Except Panaji, no other incidents of loud music or bursting of fire crackers beyond stipulated time were reported on the Diwali eve. Panaji police in North Goa have registered two FIRs in connection with bursting of fire crackers while one FIR for playing loud music, however, South Goa remained incident-free, claimed the police.

The two FIRs were registered under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 268 (public nuisance) in connection with bursting of fire crackers whereas an offence under the Environment (protection) Act and Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Amendments Rule was registered for playing loud music without obtaining permissions.

One of the incidents was reported between 12.30 a.m to 2 a.m at Bhatlem wherein police registered an offence against Mahesh Kavlekar and others whereas in the second incident the FIR was against unknown persons for bursting crackers between 12.30 a.m to 1 a.m along Dr Dada Vaidya road, Panaji. Police also registered a FIR against Krishna Mutagekar for playing loud music at around 7.15 a.m at St Inez without obtaining prior permission from competent authority.

It may be recalled that the state government had declared a two-hour time slot on November 6 – the Diwali day – for burning firecrackers from 4.30 a.m to 5.30 a.m, and 7 p.m to 8 p.m.

“For other days during the Diwali festival, that is November 7 and November 8, which is being observed in the state, the firecrackers bursting time shall be strictly restricted between 8 p.m and 10 p.m only,” states a notification issued on Sunday by Ravi Jha, joint secretary to the government.

The Supreme Court had recently passed an order allowing bursting of firecrackers during Diwali between fixed time slot, from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. However, later the apex court gave state governments the flexibility to choose any timing for bursting firecrackers

but stuck to its earlier restriction of allowing it for only two hours on festival days.