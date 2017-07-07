No inaugural ceremonies for works costing up to Rs 1 cr

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a unique decision, Minister for Water Resources Vinod Palyekar has directed his department that henceforth there shall be no foundation stone and inaugural ceremony for works of Rs one crore and below.

Palyekar said that lakhs of rupees of the state exchequer are wasted in inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies of the projects.

The WRD Minister, who has been paying surprise visits to various offices of the water resources department, has taken the decision in an attempt to bring in discipline among the staff of his department. “We need to stop this trend of wasteful expenditure of the public fund,” he said. The department has taken up various works of irrigation, protecting water bodies and construction of retaining walls at the banks of rivers besides construction of bandharas and dams in the state.

It may be noted that there is a trend of organising functions for laying of foundation stones and inauguration of projects as a part of publicising the achievement by the government.