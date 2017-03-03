No headway on proposed Cansaulim-Arossim road over-bridge as landlords ‘stubborn’

NT NETWORK

VASCO

With landlords continuing to oppose the proposed road over-bridge (RoB) at level crossing 25 connecting Cansaulim to Arossim village in Cortalim constituency, deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao (additional charge) Arvind Khutkar has fixed an inspection of the land on March 27.

There was no headway at a meeting convened to explain the project and the alignment on Friday with landlords refusing to budge. Khutkar informed that the South Goa administration at the meeting explained about the RoB project alignment so as to clear landlords’ doubts. He also ensured that no houses in Cansaulim and Arossim will be affected but that only some compound walls will be razed. The project is designed by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC). He disclosed that the RoB plan was approved by the railways and part of funds has already been released by the central government. The project was approved in the year 2014.

The road over-bridge is a long-pending demand of Cansaulim-Arossim villagers as they face hardships while crossing the railway tracks. Farmers are expected to benefit the most from the RoB as then they can easily move machinery into their fields. Affected landlords also raised concern over short notice period of the meetings.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha, who also attended the meeting, reiterated that she will continue to oppose proposed double-tracking of the railway track even if she retains power. She maintained that any doubling of rail track will affect the heritage structures in entire Cortalim constituency including in the villages of Cansaulim, Velsao and others.