No govt primary school will be closed down: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Assuring that no government primary school in the state would be closed down in the future due to weak student strength, if there exists no other such school within the one-km distance of the locality for the amalgamation purpose, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday informed the state legislative assembly that in such a case, even if there is one student in the particular school, the government would continue with its functioning.

“This would mean bearing the salary of the lone teacher in such a school for the sake of a lone student, which would be somewhere between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per month,” the Chief Minister added, pointing out that the government is also not averse to re-starting its primary schools, which were closed down and amalgamated with nearby schools, located beyond one-km distance. “In fact, the student strength of the government primary schools, both in Konkani and Marathi medium, has reduced as the parents shifted their wards from these schools to English primary schools,” he informed.

Speaking in the assembly during the Question Hour, Parrikar, who also holds the education portfolio said that since past three years, the number of students in government schools around Goa has been stabilising, as also showing a steady increase. He further noted that in some places, the government primary schools have successfully competed with the private primary schools and excelled.

The Chief Minister also said that the scheme related to adoption of government primary schools would henceforth be implemented more vigorously, and the government schools not running satisfactorily would be handed over to the managements of private educational institutions so that their quality would improve. “We will accept related applications for government primary schools in Konkani as well as Marathi medium, from managements having experience in running such schools,” he noted, mentioning that the government could also think about providing teachers to such managements.

Speaking further, Parrikar said that in the past, the government had closed down its primary schools and amalgamated them with the nearby government primary schools if the student strength in such schools reduced to less than 10. “It was also ensured that the school in which the government primary schools were amalgamated ran with a minimum of 40 students,” he noted.

The Chief Minister stated that the students in the Konkani as well as Marathi medium government primary schools are also being taught English subject. “Their English has improved through Karadi Path Education Company, which includes narration of stories from the Panchatantra, the Hitopdesha and so on, to such students,” he added, informing that Ramdas Primary School, in Panaji is one such school where the project is run.

Altogether 120 government schools have been closed in Goa during the last five years. Presently, 780 government primary schools are in operation in the state, while 322 government primary schools have been closed since the academic year 1988-89, till date.