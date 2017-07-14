Saturday , 15 July 2017
No formal proposal on shifting casino vessels

July 15, 2017

PANAJI

Although  Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai has mulled moving  casino vessels out of the Mandovi, there is a no such proposal at the government level.

Furthermore, the idea of moving  offshore casinos to the land may not be practical, as  land availability and business for casino industry need to be factored in.

Sardesai  has said  that there has been  a strong need to move the casino vessels  out of the Mandovi due to pollution caused by them. He said the government could take up necessary amendments to the Goa Public Gambling Act.

Offshore casinos cannot be closed down, but could be shifted to  the land, he has stated.

However, highly-placed  sources in the government on Friday said that as of now there is no   proposal on amending law to move  the offshore casinos to land.

The sources have said that floating  vessels in the Mandovi  attract tourists towards Goa. Hence  the proposal  to convert  them into land-based casinos could be unviable business proposition for the industry.

“There are many instances wherein the people have opposed  projects like Indian Institute of Technology,  citing shortage of land. And, I don’t think that in this case people would allow to set up special infrastructure in any part of the state, as there have been protest against casino industry from various quarters,” a source pointed out.

The sources, however, said that  a political decision should be taken as how many  casino  vessels should be allowed in the state, taking into consideration  the state economy and tourism potentials.

 

