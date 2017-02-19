No force can disintegrate Manipur, says Rajnath Singh

IANS

IMPHAL

Swearing by the territorial integrity of Manipur, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no force in the world can disintegrate the territory and that the BJP is the only alternative to save the people.

Speaking at an election meeting here, Singh deplored that the Congress has been harping on the threat to the territorial integrity of Manipur as a result of the framework agreement between the Indian government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah (NSCN-IM).

“There is no such provision in the agreement. Even the name of Manipur is not mentioned in it,” he said.

The ruling Congress, for a long time has been making an election issue of it. Besides, the All Manipur Students’ Union has been launching agitation and demanding disclosure of the framework agreement.

The Home Minister said, “The Manipur government did not send any representative for the first round of tripartite talks to end the economic blockade.”

Disclosing that the Centre had provided the paramilitary forces as sought by the Manipur government, he said, “I do not understand why the Centre is blamed for the blockade. India has the federal system of government and the Constitution clearly says that the Centre cannot intervene on a state subject like law and order.”

Singh described the Congress as a “sinking ship” and exhorted the people to vote for the BJP for speedy development in the northeastern region. He claimed that insurgency in other parts of the country was contained. “But it is increasing by over 50 per cent in the state and it shows lack of effective governance,” Singh said.

“India has become stronger after the formation of the NDA government. We have been giving befitting replies to Pakistan,” he said, adding that it was possible since there is a decisive government at the Centre.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said, “During his visit to Imphal on February 25 the Prime Minister should disclose the details of the agreement”.