No fire extinguishers at South Goa VP offices

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

When the Maharashtra government insists on fitting buses with fire extinguishers, a large number of government offices in South Goa district, especially panchayat offices, sorely do not have the all-important fire dousing equipment.

A few years ago, the fire and emergency services had written to the panchayats director to compulsorily direct the panchayats to have fire extinguishers in place. However, most of the panchayat offices in the district have not installed the fire extinguishers.

Besides, panchayats offices, several other government offices in the district, including some floors of the collectorate building, are also not equipped with the equipment.

Station fire officer of Margao Herculano Gil Souza said, “But sadly we have found that 90 per cent of the panchayats in South Goa do not have these important and mandatory fire extinguishers. We learnt about this when we visited South Goa panchayats to create awareness on fire safety and firefighting.”

The all-important fire dousing equipment is conspicuous in its absence on most of the floors of the South Goa collectorate building. A couple of fire extinguishers are seen only on the fourth floor where offices of district collector and additional collectors are housed.

Stressing on the importance of fire safety, Souza said that several panchayat offices are located in thickly-populated areas especially in Salcete taluka. Fire extinguishers are extremely needed there.

“I do not know why the panchayat offices ignore it, and why the BDOs take it lightly…,” he rued.

Training programme on fire safety for four panchayats – Raia, Camorlim, Rachol and Loutolim – was held at the Raia panchayat hall on Wednesday.