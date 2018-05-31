No file pending in CM’s office despite his absence

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment in the United States of America, has made information technology (IT) a ‘tool’ to manage the daily affairs of the state administration from abroad.

Parrikar, who is away from the state for the last 85 days, has succeeded in monitoring functioning of administration and management of finances through ‘online’ and telephonic conversations with the key officials of various departments.

Parrikar, who is an IIT graduate, has tremendous hold on state finances and is keeping a track of the administration and financial planning on a daily basis by taking a review through telephonic conversation with officials, some senior officials at the Secretariat told this daily.

Even as before leaving for the US for treatment, Parrikar had constituted the three-member committee comprising of PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai and Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza and given it the charge of the state’s administration in his absence, he is going through the important files on a daily basis in America. The files are being sent by his principal secretary P Krishnamurthy through email.

Sources in the government said that the Chief Minister is not only taking updates of the day-to-day administration but also discussing important matters with some ministers and key officials including Krishnamurthy over telephone.

As per sources, the principal secretary, Krishnamurthy, sends him reports and important matters for his advice and suggestions every evening. An email which is sent every day after office hours by the principal secretary is received by Parrikar in the US during morning hours there and by the next morning, he sends his opinion and suggestions on important matters back to the principal secretary.

A senior official told this daily that as far as administration is concerned, there is not a single file pending in the Chief Minister’s office, adding that the office of principal secretary is sending him report of bills of payment to be cleared, financial clearances to various departments and other matters every day.

Further, sources said that the Chief Minister also goes through news reports about state administration that are published every day in local newspapers, problems pertaining to water supply and electricity in various parts of the state and accusations by the opposition on various issues.

It was also informed that Parrikar had contacted education director G P Bhat over phone a day before declaration of secondary school certificate (SSC) results and discussed with him various ideas about education sector to be explored for the coming academic year.

Sources said that the Chief Minister should be back in Goa after the third week of June; of course, on the advice of the doctors treating him in the US.