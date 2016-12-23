No extension officers for Salcete VPs; work affected

ROQUE DIAS |NT

MARGAO

The panchayat block of Salcete, having thirty village panchayats under it, has a sanctioned strength of two extension officers (EOPs), but in reality there is none to deal with the work.

Monohar Parwar, the EOP working for the block

was transferred by the government in September to the Mapusa block, without making appointment in his place.

The Directorate of Panchayats has failed to fill up the post of another EOP since the bifurcation of the block in 2007.

The Salcete block was divided into two, and since then the Directorate of Panchayats had sanctioned two EOPs – one each for fifteen panchayats.

“This office is without the EOPs. On record, we have two, but in the office, we have nobody. There are several files pending in the office. The role of EOPs is very important. He is not only supposed to carry out inspection of illegal constructions and hold election of panchayat members, but is also the mediator between the panchayats and the BDO,” said an official at the Salcete BDO, Margao on Thursday.

Sources disclosed that the transfer of Parwar was long overdue, but the former BDO had kept it on hold by requesting the director of panchayats and when the new BDO took over, the official was relieved of the charge by the government without making any alternative arrangement. This has inconvenienced the people of Salcete.

When contacted, the Deputy Director, South, Ajay Gaude admitted that there is no EOP at the Salcete block office for the last four months ever since Parwar was transferred.

Gaude, however, informed that the office has made a stopgap arrangement by asking a panchayat secretary to hold the charge of EOP for few weeks, which the BDO sources have denied.

“Panchayat secretaries are reluctant to take up the post,”one of the officials maintained. When contacted, the director of panchayats G Pilernekar promised to depute EOP in the next week.

“We are in the process of completing the departmental promotions. Once it is done, senior-most panchayat secretaries will be promoted,”he revealed