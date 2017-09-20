No end to Lucky 7 woes

NT NETWORK

The inclement weather has scuttled the efforts to tow away the luckless casino vessel MV Lucky Seven from Miramar waters. The grounded vessel, which had been pulled some 250 metres away from the shore, has drifted back by at least 15-20 metres towards its original position owing to strong winds.

And to cap it all, one of the three salvage tugs used in the salvage operation broke down, bringing the work to a halt once again.

“We could not do the salvage work today (Wednesday) because of the bad weather conditions. Secondly, one of the salvage tugs of 60-bollard capacity at its engine broke down so it has been anchored at the Captain of Ports jetty for repairs… hopefully by Thursday they will be able to repair it and resume the salvage operation,” said Captain James Braganza of the Captain of Ports.

The salvage tug ‘Maria’ has been anchored at the Captain of Ports jetty where repair work on its engine failure is being carried out.

On September 18, the grounded vessel had been pulled some 250 metres away from the shore through a salvaging operation led by the M/s AMS Marine LLC, Egypt, making the use of the high tide.

“High tides will prevail over the next three-four days which will help in pulling the vessel… they will be able to conduct the underwater survey and also patch-up work before the vessel proceeds to Ratnagiri for dry dock, as planned,” Captain Braganza added.

Govind Kanda, who is the brother of Gopal Kanda, the owner of the vessel, told reporters on Wednesday noon that the Captain of Ports has asked them to anchor the vessel either off Campal waters or towards the Verem shore.

“We are not keen on moving the vessel towards Campal as the water level is low there and our team may face problem to carry out the underwater survey… we require 7-8 metre-deep water. Hence I feel that Verem waters will be the ideal location… we will try to take our vessel towards Verem,” Govind Kanda said.

He claimed that the vessel is just 50 metres away from the Mandovi channel, and if the weather improves in next 24 hours they will resume the operation.

Claiming that there has been no ecological damage to the Mandovi or the Miramar beach, Govind Kanda denied being asked to pay the bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore by the Goa State Pollution Control Board towards the environmental damage allegedly caused to the beach by the grounded casino vessel.

“…Despite the inclement weather no damage has been caused to the beach… neither the GSPCB nor the High Court has imposed any fine on us,” he asserted.

The GSPCB has sent two reminders to Golden Globe Pvt Ltd to immediately submit the bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore towards the environmental damage its casino vessel has caused to the beach.