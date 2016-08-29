No end in traffic woes as bridge works continue

NT NETWORK

PORVORIM

Traffic congestion has been the order of the day along the national highway in Porvorim especially the approach road to the Mandovi bridge road owing to cable-stayed bridge works for quite some time now. Rash driving has exacerbated the problem with many freak accidents occurring daily.

As many as five freak mishaps were reported during peak morning hours on Monday. Luckily no one was injured in the accidents. At around 9.30 am, a chemical-laden tanker rammed into a car while another car rammed into a tree just near Kids Kingdom International School opposite Goa Housing Board while a car driver lost control on a muddy road and the vehicle skidded and fell into a gutter near Azad Bhavan. Another Maharashtra-registered vehicle hit a car near Malim circle in full view of traffic police. Another accident took place when a car rammed into a two-wheeler near the Secretariat.

In the morning hours, there was no traffic police on the roads as vehicles moved at snail’s pace with tourists arriving in hordes. This has also added to the woes of the local commuters. The road digging taking place near Alisha Restaurant near the Secretariat has also added to the traffic congestion.

Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy as well as an ambulance was forced to commute from the interior road to avoid traffic jam along the Mapusa-Panaji NH-17 as vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace. Soon, police in khaki were posted to control traffic at the congested spots. Commuters including businessmen, office goers, fishermen and students are being put to major inconvenience and have no option but to suffer silently.