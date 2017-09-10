No dearth of weapons with defence forces: Sitharaman

BARMER: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday dismissed as “factually wrong” a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, and asserted there was no dearth of weapons with the defence forces.

Facts were wrong and it was unnecessary to debate on the issue, she told reporters in Barmer in Rajasthan.

“After taking the charge of Defence Ministry, I have discussed the issue with senior officers and experts. Purchasing weapons…is a continuous process,” she said.

The CAG, in its report tabled in Parliament recently, had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, instead of the minimum requirement of 40 days.

Sitharaman said that maintaining optimum state of readiness of the armed forces on “all fronts” would be given top priority, comments which came amid concerns over security challenges on the country’s northern and western borders.

“We should be prepared to deal with security challenges without discussing who is a stronger enemy – China or Pakistan. Our defence forces need to be completely prepared. We need to fill the gaps and the government is committed to strengthening the armed forces,” she told reporters in reply to a question.

To a question on Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement that India should be prepared for a two-front war with China and Pakistan, the Defence Minister evaded a direct reply and said that it would be her priority that there was no dearth in preparedness of defence forces.

She interacted with senior officers of the Indian Air Force at the frontline Uttarlai airbase in Barmer. Sitharaman was the first defence minister to visit the sensitive airbase in 16 years, after George Fernandes in 2001. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa was also present at the base. The Defence Minister was apprised of the role of the airbase and the nature of its operations, the IAF said.

Talking to media persons, Sitharaman said that meeting the demands of the armed forces with a view to maintaining optimum state of readiness and preparedness on all fronts would be accorded priority.

The 58-year-old Defence Minister said, “I am obeying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions to meet the jawans posted on the frontiers.”

On the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, she said that the government was making all efforts to counter terrorism in the state. The Union government was closely working with the state government to counter terrorism and the local police were doing good work in the dealing with the issue.