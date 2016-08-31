No comments, say Parsekar, Arlekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, reacting to the recent ouster of Subhash Velingkar as the state in-charge of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that it would not be right on his part to comment on the organisational matter of the Sangh.

Parsekar, who himself was a RSS volunteer and was suggested by the RSS as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state during the initial years of the party in Goa, said that as a politician, he would like to refrain from making any remark on the incident.

Minister for Forests and Environment Rajendra Arlekar, who has also been linked to the RSS from early years when he was a volunteer, said that the decision to remove Velingkar from his post is the internal matter of the Sangh. “It is up to the Sarsanghchalak, the head of the RSS, to decide whom to appoint in which position in the Sangh,” he observed, observing that a person cannot remain in the same position permanently, and has to move from his position sometime of the other.

The Minister for Forests and Environment also said that Velingkar has not been expelled from the RSS as it is made out to be. “He is still with the Sangh, but has been relieved from his present responsibility, so that someone else can take over it,” Arlekar maintained, noting that it is not right to meddle with the internal matters of the organisation.

