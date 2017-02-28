No circular yet for BLOs to probe non-voting by electorate

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Though the South Goa election authorities have verbally asked the booth-level officers (BLOs) to conduct surveys to know why the recently-held assembly poll percentage was below the expected mark, without a circular from election authorities, many BLOs are reluctant to do it.

The Goa electoral office expected 90 per cent voting during the recently-held assembly polls but there was only 83 per cent voting. Many voters refrained from voting on February 4 with voting percentage being below the expected mark.

Speaking to this daily, some BLOs on conditions of anonymity, said that the mamlatdars and other concerned election officials have verbally instructed them to go and find out how many voters did not vote in the recently-held elections and their reasons for not voting. Some BLOs were sent messages on Whatsapp to conduct the exercise.

A BLO from Margao said, “We are afraid of undertaking such an exercise as the voters may vent their anger on us. Going to the voters without any circular from the election authority and asking them why they did not vote is like encroaching upon their privacy. We refuse to do it.”

A BLO from Curtorim constituency said a meeting was held by the concerned election officials 15 days back where they were told to collect the information of the voters as to why they did not vote adding, “I had started the survey but had to later stop it as a voter argued with me to show the EC circular suggesting that BLOs can seek such details.”

Another BLO from coastal constituency areas opined that instead of asking the reasons why voters failed to turn up, the authorities can cancel the EPIC of those who did not vote and can re-issue them during the next election time. “When I asked a voter why he did not vote, he said the candidates were not worth voting for. For him (voter) voting was a joke and waste of time.”

Though the whole idea of the exercise is to update the roll before the next election since there was a big gap between polling and counting, sources informed that the election authorities wanted to know whether the BLOs have rightly deleted the names of the persons who have left the state and settled elsewhere.

However, when contacted, additional district collector Johnson Bedi Fernandes said that it is not a new exercise. He said, “There are clear ECI guidelines. We used to follow it earlier when the elections were approaching. This time we have started it early so as to update the election roll for the next election,” he said adding that it started also to know why voting was below the expected percentage.

“There is no need to do a study on why many people did not vote. But the BLOs are asked to give a report on it. The whole idea is to see that whether these persons are really existing, alive or dead,” he further said. To a question whether BLOs are trained and issued circular for such an exercise, he said that respective returning officers had to do it.