No chikungunya and dengue cases in Panaji

PANAJI: The capital city of the state has not recorded any cases of chikungunya and dengue, the diseases which have gripped the national capital.

Health officer of the city urban health centre Dr Preetam Naik has said that incidence of malaria has been on the decline, and the centre has recently recorded 28 malaria cases. However, no cases of chikungunya and dengue have been reported within the jurisdiction of the centre.

The malaria cases have mostly been found with migrant labourers and fewer with the locals – 21 cases were reported from the migrants while only seven cases have been reported from the locals.

Of 21 malaria cases reported from the migrants, 15 cases were of plasmodium vivax. And out of the seven cases reported from the locals two were of plasmodium vivax and five were of plasmodium falciparum.

Stressing on cleanliness to ward off the disease, she said that people should not allow water to stagnate in their surroundings and that overhead water tanks should be covered properly.

Dr Naik sought co-operation of the people in eradicating the disease and said that indiscriminate use of fogging makes mosquitoes more resistant to the spraying.

Most of the malaria cases were reported from St Inez bandh, but Mala, Bhatulem, Ribandar also recorded some cases.

She said that good and effective measures could get frustrated if garbage is thrown in the vicinity of the house, sewerage is allowed to flow open, stagnation of water is allowed and tyre, tubes or coconut shells are thrown everywhere.