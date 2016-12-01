No cheers for Goans on payday

PANAJI : The first payday after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes had people queuing up at the banks for withdrawal of their salaries.

Bank employees have anticipated worse days in the coming weeks, as December is a month of feasts, festivities and holidays.

Banks across the state witnessed long queues from the early working hours, and in some cases even before the banks could open for the day’s transactions.

Most of the salaries are credited into the bank accounts by employers in Goa, but people have been at the tenterhooks as they have been unable to withdraw desired cash from automated teller machines. Another reason as stated by one of those standing in the queue at a nationalised bank is the shortage of lower denomination currency notes.

Goa Bank Employees Association general secretary Antonio Maximiano Pereira told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the employees had a difficult day on the first day of the month due to the heavy rush of customers at the branches.

He said, “One fact is that ATMs are not working and therefore the entire load is on the bank counters. In addition, the throng of people is increasing as those who have withdrawn their money have not been able to use it in the market because the currency is of higher denomination. So they are coming back to deposit or exchange.”

Had the banks been provided with adequate cash the employees as well as the citizens could have been at ease, he said, adding that with only Rs 2000 notes available in the market the situation is worsening.

“We cannot open all the counters in the bank due to various restrictions including the cash crunch,” he added.

Pointing out that the state has a sizeable number of migrant labourers, Pereira said, “Invariably the labourers are in the habit of depositing the money in the accounts of their parents, wife or siblings. The new restriction says that deposits can be made only in self account and for third-party account you need to produce an authorisation letter. This situation has affected these people. And for the bank staff it is additional work as every letter has to be verified and only then cash can be deposited into the third-party account,” he explained.

He said that in contrast to the earlier procedures where only withdrawals would be under scrutiny, now even the deposits have to be verified.

Pereira anticipated worse days ahead in the month with festivities lined up in December.

“There was a huge shortfall of Rs 100 notes last year itself and now the shortfall has not been estimated. The RBI will not be in a position to supply the currency because printing and supply is an issue… I personally feel that the entire December will go with the same situation.”