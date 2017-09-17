No check on pvt vehicles transporting schoolchildren in Salcete

BY JOAO SOUSA M | NT

MARGAO: With just 28 cases being booked last year, transportation of schoolchildren by private vehicle owners without permit continues unabated. The unofficial figures put the number of such operators at over 800 in Salcete.

Such illegality has been happening despite Supreme Court directions on safe transportation of schoolchildren.

As per information available, in 2016, the traffic police registered just 14 cases, which were all sent to court, while in 2017, till August 31, the police registered another 14 cases under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicle Act for transportation without permit.

The leniency of authorities is questionable as private vehicles are often seen transporting the students numbering way beyond the prescribed carrying capacity.

A highly-placed source, requesting anonymity, informed that the number of such vehicles transporting schoolchildren in Salcete alone could be anywhere in the range of 800 to 1000 as every school has at least 30-40 operators and despite most schools having bal raths provided by the department of social welfare to transport schoolchildren, the ground situation has not changed much.

The source informed that a large number of parents still continue to prefer hiring private transporters to ferry their children to schools because of the varying timings especially during examinations. The source further stated that there is neither proper record of the fitness certificate of such vehicles nor training levels of the drivers.

Sources in the traffic cell, Margao, said that the enforcement is with the transport department as they grant permits and such violations should be looked into by them, however, it is not happening.

Margao traffic police inspector Mohan Gaude, however, said while the traffic police are acting, and added that every time they initiate action, the parents come to lodge their protest saying their children’s transportation is affected and plead to look at the matter sympathetically.

On the other hand, registered commercial vehicles have questioned as to why they have to pay the passenger tax, other taxes for renewing fitness of their vehicles, commercial insurance etc.

They pointed out that under the new GST regime, even insurance has become costly, while the government is now insisting on speed governors, besides there is a burden of hiring an attendant.

The government has to be fair to everyone and crack down on illegal operators or get them registered, they said, adding, the government is losing revenue due to illegal operation by the private vehicle owners.

Parents find private vehicles convenient

MARGAO: Working mothers, single parents, especially, those whose husbands are working abroad depend on private operators to transport and pick their children from schools.

But, these operators often do not possess the permit to transport the children to schools.

However, the private vehicle owners say they do more of a service to parents who are in a helpless situation when it comes to dropping and picking their children from schools.

One such operator Ismael, who ferries children from Colva and Majorda to town schools, informed “I ferry 8 children, all of whom are having their fathers working abroad while the mothers are unable to pick and drop them as they are either working or have other responsibilities and are totally dependent on me.”

He went on to add, “I have been penalised by the police twice for apparently ferrying the children. But it is the children who suffer as they are tired and hungry.”

Another operator John said that “I am using my personal vehicle to help my neighbours but have also time and again faced hardships from the police.”

A parent Lissel Dias, a working mother of two children, said “l am working in a private bank away from the city and, hence, it becomes difficult to pick my two children, studying standard III and standard VI as their timings are different.” NT