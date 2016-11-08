No change in ease of doing business rankings

Dr D M Deshpande

The government, particularly the DIPP, (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) is piqued that India has just moved by one notch to 130 in the World Bank’s ranking of nations on ease of doing business. Two years back DIPP was given a task-that of taking the nation to the top 50 countries in the global ranking. Actually it is a moot point as to whether or not such rankings matter and if yes, to what extent. But since the government has decided to give these findings importance, they become parameters for judging the performance. There have been reforms both at the Centre and states which apparently are not reflecting adequately in the rankings. Steps in ushering in GST and new bankruptcy code were taken rather late in the day for finding a place in the survey for 2016-17.

The survey uses ten parameters to assess individual nation’s performance for ranking. There can be no quarrel with regard to the relevance of all these parameters; if it all, there can be a few more added. In Indian context, only two cities-Delhi and Mumbai are taken into account. That is both good and bad; it certainly is not wholly representative of India or its vast diversity. It is good to the extent that a lot of hurdles in the course of starting a business in country side remain outside the purview of the survey. At the same time, a lot of good work and reforms which states have undertaken do not see the lime light. There is a renewed competition between states to undertake economic reforms and ease up things for doing business. Within India, the newest state-Telengana-has emerged as a No.1 state for the ease of doing business; it is both a wake up call to the other leading states and also an indicator of how things are hotting up in the space where states vie with one another to attract investment.

Why has India remained at the same place more or less despite the reforms and reasonably good governance of the economy? It is wrongly believed that the World Bank relies merely on the figures and statistics given out by the government in respect of the changes. On the contrary, it has put in place a mechanism to cross verify the claims made by the government. So, when the bank’s enumerators have actually checked on the ground with small and medium sized firms in Delhi and Mumbai, they must have said that nothing much has actually changed. Delhi, for example has ushered in a major change in respect of giving new electricity connections to industrial users. That is reflected both in the government’s claim as well as on the ground. The same cannot be said about the time taken for or the hassles in the process of property registration, tax credits and in obtaining various approvals!

India has moved up by six points on the question of enforcing contracts. This is not flattering, for, still at a place of 172, we have a lot of distance to cover. In fact, the report has a significant measure called ‘distance to frontier’ (DTF). It tries to rank nations on the distance to cover for achieving best practices on all the parameters. India has moved from 49 in 2009 to 55 this year. To put things in perspective, top nations such as New Zealand (ranked first in the ease of doing business index), Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, US and Scandinavian countries have a score in mid 80’s or higher. OECD countries have a score in the region of 75 to 80; China and South Africa have a DTF score in mid 60’s. Brazil has turned out a noteworthy performance; it has jumped up by an impressive 20 points since 2009 to be at 73 this year. Increasingly DTF is becoming an important benchmark for foreign investors; it is also looked at to assess whether the country is in fact taking measures to be investor friendly. The bottom line is that reforms do not automatically result in higher rankings; rather reforms and action on the ground together shall take the economy forward in rankings.

Please like & share: