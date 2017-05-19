No centralised data with PWD on vulnerable bridges

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The public works department does not have centralised data on infrastructure facilities like bridges, footbridges and culverts over their vulnerability to manmade or natural disaster.

It is believed that the Portuguese-era bridge, which has been at the centre of the Sanvordem tragedy, is over 100 years old. But there is no record available with the PWD about the exact date on which it had been constructed.

Moreover there is no data available with the PWD on bridges, small bridges and culverts over their vulnerability to manmade or natural disaster.

The collapse of a sidewalk of the bridge at Sanvordem has brought forth a realisation that the state may have to pay a heavy price for not keeping consolidated database on infrastructure facilities like roads, bridges and culverts. When this reporter tried to gather details on the bridges and culverts in need of urgent repair or reconstruction, top officials of roads, bridges and national highway division of the public works department and the monitoring and evaluation cell were found passing the buck.

They stated that there is no record available on the infrastructure facilities which are in danger and are in need of urgent attention.

“We do not have centralised data. It is up to the work division of respective taluka to maintain the records as they have details about the number of culverts and small bridges constructed in their jurisdiction. There are altogether 25 work divisions across the state,” a senior PWD official said.

There is an urgent need for the PWD to carry out mapping of bridges and other infrastructure facilities and then compiling their details in a consolidated database.

The database must carry details about the year of construction, rehabilitation and repair or maintenance, if any.