No arrest yet in Benaulim burglaries

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Colva police have interrogated some persons in connection with burglaries from four flats at Benaulim however so far no arrest has been made. Police said that some persons moving in suspicious manner were questioned and investigation is in progress.

Robbers had hit four locked flats at Benaulim and had decamped with gold, cash and other items worth over Rs 10 lakh. Colva police have registered the offence however so far no one has been arrested. Services of dog squad and finger print expert were taken on Friday.

The burglary was committed Thursday late night when there was no one inside, said police. All the flats were locked. Occupants of a flat had gone to Kolhapur while occupants of another flat were in Tamil Nadu and occupants of third flat were in Mumbai, said police

sources.