Nirankari volunteers clean up Margao railway station

MARGAO: Two hundred-odd members of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation held a cleanliness drive at the Margao Konkan Railway station and its surrounding areas to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the foundation.

“On this day, the foundation members across the country carried out cleanliness drives. In all, 263 railway stations all over the country were cleaned up by thousands of the foundation members. In Goa, we chose the Margao Konkan Railway station,” said the Goa representative of the foundation Mahadev Naik.

The drive was flagged off by Digambar Kamat. The members removed plastic bottles, plastic waste and other dry waste, and filled it in bags for onward disposal.

Among the members, women were also present. They also planted some trees.

However, these members expressed dejection at the waste water flowing down into the drains at the railway station.

“This will create health hazard,” reacted a member of the foundation.

The KRC holds such drives occasionally at the railway station and hands over the waste collected to the MMC by paying suitable fees.