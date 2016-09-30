Nine nights of festive fashion

With the Navratri celebrations starting today, October 1, Goa is gearing to join in the Gujarati celebrations across the state. With the fun, dance and music comes another very interesting aspect— the clothing and accessories. NT BUZZ talks to some members of the Gujarati community in Goa to find out what goes into making the perfect outfit for the nine nights

Janice Rodrigues| NT BUZZ

The festive air, the beat of the music, the clanging of the wooden sticks or the clapping of hands, the swirling of the ghagras makes up the perfect scene of the nine days, rather nights, of fun, dance and music. Navratri – the prelude to the celebration of Dussehra (on October 11) is probably the only continuous span of time where it is permitted to stay up beyond your usual bedtime and dance the nights away.

The festivities are about to begin with the Gujarati community gearing up for the navratri celebrations, and Goans too joining in. The practices, dandiya and garba workshops and other preparations are in full glory across the state. “I have just completed workshop for garba-dandiya, where I teach the dances – traditional and fusion – annually before the navratri celebrations,” says Vrinda Lakhani who had close to 50 people who were a part of her workshop at Vasco.

Differentiating between garba and dandiya, Margao based Rupal tanna says: “Both are the dances we usually perform during navratri celebrations, in dandiya we use the sticks while in garba we use our hands.” And with the increasing number of non-Gujarati people participating in the celebrations, these workshops are getting more prominence. “Many local communities and organisations also have the navratri celebrations around,” says Panaji based Natasha Parekh who generally visits the Mahalaxmi temple in the capital to partake in the celebrations.

The festive atmosphere at the celebrations is quite contagious, but what’s more intriguing is the colourful and vibrant clothes that people wear at these events. It takes days and even weeks of planning for the nine nights. “We are supposed to showcase vibrancy, as the festival is all about dance and being alive,” says Panaji based Priyanka Shah.

From the colourful patchwork to the intricate embroidery and mirror work, the clothes like the festivities are everything but bland. And the Gujarati community sure knows how to add the bling to their attire. “All the costumes, that are mainly the ghagra-cholis, are mostly colourful with mirror work and heavy embroidery,” says Priyanka.

Some make special trips to Gujarat to source their outfits; while others who are lucky have their relatives send them their requests. “I have relative there in Gujarat, and they send stuff for me or whenever someone’s travelling, we just ask them to get some along or we pick them up on our annual visits,” says Natasha who says she doesn’t have a count of her “cupboard full” of ghagra-cholis she has accumulated over the years.

With nine nights to plan for, most Gujarati women don’t like repeating their attires; Priyanka who owns about 18 sets says that every Gujarati woman will have at least a minimum of 10 to 15 ghagra-cholis: “They last for years and they are free sizes; that’s the best part!”

“Though people often go to get their costumes from Gujarat or Mumbai, there are a few business families and even housewives who now get sets from outside and sell them here. Some even get different pieces of embroidered and mirror work cloth and have them stitched at a tailor, as to suit their preferences,” says Rupal.

Many Gujarati women have made the hunt for the perfect costumes a lot easier for the rest of those the revellers in Goa. Vrinda is one such enterprising lady who makes trips to the western most state of the country and brings back a multitude of sets. Visiting places like Ahmadabad, Rajkot, Jamnagar, which are known for their handiworks, Vrinda buy them in bulk – about 40 to 60 pieces. “I look for pure traditional Gujarati clothing with me, sometimes I get orders for entire families hence the bulk orders,” says Vrinda.

Ask the ladies if they have seen any change in trends, they answer in negative, “No change in trend as such, as far as the dressing is concerned but the change in trend is seen in the music played. Earlier it was more of traditional music but now it is more of a mixture of traditional and Bollywood music as there are a lot of Goans who participate in it as well and sometimes to be more interactive, we call a live band,” says Priyanka.

Even when there is a demand for different music, the demand for the traditional ghagra-choli and kedi-dhoti is steady if not increasing. “People ask for traditional costumes more than that of following contemporary trends,” says Vrinda. The novelty of wearing another states costume is catching up among the Goans who go for the navratri celebrations. In Vrinda’s words, being a Gujarati, it is very normal for her to sport a ghagra-choli, but for those who are not, want to experience it, and thus go in for the most traditional ones.

People like going in for the traditional look and more so when there are competitions. Goa like places in Mumbai and Gujarat has people who have begun to host garba and dandiya competitions. “Here even there is a trend started where people organise competitions where they invite children, ladies to come as groups and perform the garba, dandiya and give away prizes. Here people are judged according to traditional attire, so they ask for the traditional costumes with mirrors and bright colours,” adds Vrinda.

The ones that people get in bulk, they sell for the price ranging from `1000 to about `6000 for the ages of starting from 3 to 60, in both the male and female attires. “The top of the boy’s costume is called a kedi. It’s like a frock – tight at the chest and then flairs up, and then under that they wear a dhoti or a Patiala pant. On the head they tie a cloth or sometimes wear a ‘topi’ with mirror work and embroidery” says Vrinda.

The mirror and embroidery works make the ghagra-cholis very heavy, often weighing up to about 4 to 5 kilograms. “If you wear everything – the ghagra, blouse and dupatta, they will be almost 6 kilos. The ones I wear for competitions weigh close to 8 to 10 kilos,” says Vrinda.

And with each costume goes the matching jewellery, “The kind of jewellery we wear along with the costumes are being westernised now, like that of Bo-ho jewellery, it’s almost similar to what we wear, except we have mirror work on them,” says Priyanka. The jewellery in silver with mirrors work and other embellishments are found in several stores across the states but some still prefer the traditional authentic oxidized styles sourced from Gujarat.

“I try, as far as I can, to get matching jewellery as possible so that people can wear them with their respective costumes. They are in two kinds – silver based and black oxidized silver based jewellery. I get sets of everything starting from maang-tika, earrings, necklace, kadhas, kamarpatta and payal,” says Vrinda.

Though the costumes and jewellery are heavy, the revellers don’t seem to have any trouble in carrying out the intricate dance steps. “We manage to dance with it somehow; it’s probably in our blood,” Priyanka says very aptly. “Dancing with the costumes is real fun, it is heavy but we carry it off well. It is difficult but then if you a have passion like me for dancing, you won’t be hindered by the weight,” says Vrinda. Rupal adds that she prefers the ghagra-choli over the saree. “There are women who opt for the Gujarati styled sarees but I am not comfortable while dancing in them,” she says.

While many prefer buying the costumes and keeping them as their prized possessions, there are others who prefer renting them. “Most of the ones I get from Gujarat get sold, but the ones that remain, I put them up for rent, which people use and dry clean before returning them,” says Vrinda.

