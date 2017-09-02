Nigerian gets two years jail in drug case

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The sessions court, Panaji has sentenced a 34-year-old Nigerian to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years in a drug case.

Sessions judge Irshad Agha convicted Chidi Okonkwo for the offence punishable under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Okonkwo was arrested by police in February 2014 at a location in Anjuna. According to Anjuna police, the accused was found possessing cocaine weighing around 4.90 grams, worth around Rs 50,000. The seized drug was sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad for analysis which detected it to be cocaine. After police received the report from the CFSL, the charge-sheet was filed.

As per the Judge’s order, the accused was held guilty of the offence punishable under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985 with respect to cocaine and, hence, sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and ordered to pay fine of Rs 50,000 and in default of it, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months.

The accused was arrested on February 17, 2014 and bailed out on February 19, of the same year. He was again arrested on July 28, 2016 and since thereafter he continued to remain in custody (judicial). Under Section 482 of CrPC, 1973, the period of detention undergone from the date of his arrest shall be set off against the term of imprisonment imposed on him, the Judge observed in the order.